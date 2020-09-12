1/
Delores Hack Owensby
1931 - 2020
Delores Hack Owensby

Fairdale - Delores Owensby, 89, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020.

She was born on January 4, 1931 to the late Hubert and Sarah Coogle Hack. She is also preceded in death by her husband, David Owensby; and son, Bruce Owensby.

Delores is survived by her daughter, Linda (Kenneth) Smith; son, Victor Owensby; grandchildren, Lindsay and Eric Owensby; and 4 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (3309 Ballard Lane, New Albany). Her Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am on Wednesday, at the funeral home with entombment to follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens-West.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
