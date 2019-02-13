Services
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
Louisville - Ms. Delores Faye (Price) Hodges- Bieckert, age 77, of Louisville returned to her Heavenly Father on February 11, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memory 5 children, 17 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be conducted at 12 pm on Friday, February 15, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Highway at Brooks Road) with interment to follow at Brookland Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Thursday from 2 pm until 8 pm and Friday from 10 am until time of service at the funeral home. www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 13, 2019
