Delores J. Sutton



Louisville - 82, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020. She is survived by her children; Shirley Taylor (LaWarren, Sr.), Vickie Sutton and Denise Pope; 7 grandchildren and a host of great grandchildren.



Visitation: 10-11 a.m. with funeral to follow at 11 a.m. Monday at G.C. Williams Funeral Home; Burial In Green Meadows Cemetery.









