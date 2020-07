Delores June EubankLouisville - Delores June Eubank, 87, wife of Henry Richard Eubank, passed on July 1, 2020.She is survived by 5 children, 12 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.She was a devoted wife for 45 years, a loving mom and a woman of faith. She enjoyed her travels and hunts for collectible treasures. She worked at G.E. for 21 years where she had many friends and adopted them as family.She will be loved, remembered and honored.