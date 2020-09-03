Delores King Daugherty
Louisville - 83, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020.
She was a member of Zion Baptist Church, Inc.
She is survived by her son, Anthony "Tony" King; siblings, Christine Adams, Arlene Easton, Irene Smith, Claudette Everett (Jerry) Doris King, Rosa Watkins (Robert), Sandra Dean, Wanda King and Tyrone King (Billye); 5 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren, and many family members and friends.
Visitation: 11am-12pm Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Zion Baptist Church, Inc, 2200 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd, with the funeral service to follow at noon, burial in Calvary Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.