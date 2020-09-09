Delores Ruth LawLouisville - Delores Ruth Law passed peacefully from this life on Monday, September 7, 2020 at Treyton Oak Towers in Louisville, KY. She was 86. A resident of Louisville, she was born, April 26, 1934 in Bowling Green, KY to Mary Heffington. She is survived by her brother James D. Holder of California, her sweet canine companion, Sugar, four nieces, a nephew, and a host of friends.She was a graduate of Bowling Green High School, and employed by Mann Chemical where she worked in the accounting department until her retirement.Delores was an active member of Walnut Street Baptist Church where she also participated in the Oasis Group, and sang in the Oasis Choir. She loved people, travel and cards, and possessed a keen sense of humor.Reverend Jim Cobban will conduct the service celebrating her life in the Chapel of Walnut Street Baptist Church, 1143 South 3rd Street, Louisville, KY on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at 11AM. Visitation will precede the service beginning at 10AM.Burial will follow at Mount Union General Baptist Cemetery, Scottsville, Kentucky.Remembrance contributions may be made to Walnut Street Baptist Church.