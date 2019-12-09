Services
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 772-3123
Resources
More Obituaries for Deloris Hickerson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deloris J. Hickerson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deloris J. Hickerson Obituary
Deloris J. Hickerson

Louisville - 69, passed away December 6, 2019.

She was a member of 1st Trinity Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband Edwin Hickerson.

Survivors include her daughters; Monica, Lene and Alisa Hickerson and Tyrah Thompson, her parents; Kean and Mattie Samuels, 3 sisters; 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

Funeral: 12 noon Saturday at the church, 1506 Spring Street, Jeffersonville, IN., visitation 10-12 noon Saturday at the church.

G. C. Williams in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 9 to Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deloris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -