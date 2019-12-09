|
Deloris J. Hickerson
Louisville - 69, passed away December 6, 2019.
She was a member of 1st Trinity Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband Edwin Hickerson.
Survivors include her daughters; Monica, Lene and Alisa Hickerson and Tyrah Thompson, her parents; Kean and Mattie Samuels, 3 sisters; 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Funeral: 12 noon Saturday at the church, 1506 Spring Street, Jeffersonville, IN., visitation 10-12 noon Saturday at the church.
G. C. Williams in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 9 to Dec. 12, 2019