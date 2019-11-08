|
Delphine Marie Vogel Grimes
Louisville - Passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, November 8, 2019 at the age of 91.
Del was well loved by many and will be remembered for her quick smile, sympathetic ear, warm hugs, subtle wit and loving nature. She was a lifelong member of Bethlehem UCC.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Rosa Vogel; her husband of 68 years, Joseph E. Grimes; her sons, Jon and Jerry Grimes; her brother, Carl Vogel; her sister, Rosetta Kummer; and great grandchildren, McKenna and Patrick Grimes.
She is survived by her children, Joe Grimes (Joyce), Debbie Davis (Jay), Dana Herrema (Jeff), and Diann Ferrill (Gerard); a daughter-in-law, Yvonne Grimes; grandchildren, Eric Grimes (Amy), Scott Grimes, Michael Grimes, Michelle Smith, Jackson, Evan and Christian Herrema, and Katie Ferrill; great grandchildren, Madison, Jacob and Luke Grimes, and Andrew, Jenna and Caroline Smith.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude and love to her caregivers, Brian, Connie, Kelly, Latoya, Lois, Mike, Sandy and all of the kind supportive folks at Hosparus.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 9th at Embry-Bosse Funeral Home, 2723 Preston Highway at 10 a. m. followed by a funeral service at 11:30 a.m. with burial in Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be made to the donor's favorite charity.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019