DelShawn D. "Shawn" Banks Sr.
5/17/1973 - 5/6/2008
IN LOVING MEMORY OF A BELOVED SON, FATHER & BEST FRIEND, Son, we love you and miss you so much. May the 17th is your birthday and I will make your favorite cake. Son. I know God's grace is covering us. I know you would want us to do our best and fulfill the vision God has placed in our life. Son, I know God wants to instill joy and happiness over sadness that we have no control over. Like David in the bible 2 Samuel 12:16-23 he knew he couldn't bring his child back from death. David said, "Can I bring him back again? I shall go to him, but he shall not return to me." God promised in his appointed time, not ours, we will embrace with our loved ones again. Son, hugs and kisses, and see that big beautiful smile again. Lord have mercy, joy.
We love you always, DJ, Keke, Momma, and Family. (Teresa C. Banks)
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 6, 2019