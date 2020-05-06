IN LOVING MEMORY OF A BELOVED SON, FATHER & BEST FRIEND

Son, we love and miss you so much! You live in our minds and hearts and SHINE in our lives. We will celebrate your birthday, May 17th, 2020 and I will make your favorite cake. Son, I thank God for His grace and mercy for placing the times in our lives to cherish the love and moments with your family. Son, we have to remember we are under God's divine protection and staying strong. Son, we knew you truly loved us and you knew we truly loved you, and that is a treasure to our minds and hearts forever. God's Word promises us we will see each other in our eternal heavenly home again. We will get to see that Big Smile and Embrace with Hugs and Kisses with nothing but love and joy.



~ DJ, KEKE, MOMMA, AND FAMILY ~

LOVE ALWAYS (TERESA C. BANKS)

Published in Courier-Journal from May 6 to May 13, 2020.