DelShawn D. Banks Sr.
1973 - 2008
Share
Share
Share DelShawn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
IN LOVING MEMORY OF A BELOVED SON, FATHER & BEST FRIEND
Son, we love and miss you so much! You live in our minds and hearts and SHINE in our lives. We will celebrate your birthday, May 17th, 2020 and I will make your favorite cake. Son, I thank God for His grace and mercy for placing the times in our lives to cherish the love and moments with your family. Son, we have to remember we are under God's divine protection and staying strong. Son, we knew you truly loved us and you knew we truly loved you, and that is a treasure to our minds and hearts forever. God's Word promises us we will see each other in our eternal heavenly home again. We will get to see that Big Smile and Embrace with Hugs and Kisses with nothing but love and joy.

~ DJ, KEKE, MOMMA, AND FAMILY ~
LOVE ALWAYS (TERESA C. BANKS)
Published in Courier-Journal from May 6 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved