Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Delta Ruth (Browning) Ray Obituary
Delta Ruth (Browning) Ray

Louisville - Delta Ruth (Browning) Ray, 89, of Louisville passed away Monday, September 9, 2019 at Signature South Louisville Healthcare.

Delta is a native of Edmonson Co. KY and was a member of Midway United Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Robert Lindal Ray.

Survivors include her two daughters, Ramona Vincent (Rickie) and Carlotta Neal; a sister, Brenda Ray (Clifford); two brothers, Anthony Browning (Wilma) and Frank Browning (Florence); 8 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, 8 great great grandchildren and 3 great great great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 P.M. Thursday at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy. with burial in Midway United Baptist Church Cemetery in Edmonson Co., KY. Visitation will be 12:00 - 8:00 P.M. Wednesday.

Memorial gifts to .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019
