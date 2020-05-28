Demetra N. Grooms



Louisville - 53, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Norton Suburban Hospital. She was a member of Burnett Avenue Baptist Church.



She is survived by her children; Katisha Grooms, K'Mya Saddler and Keith Saddler. Her Parents; William Shobe and Charlotte Grooms. Two Grandchildren; Aleiyah Lewis, Khali Saddler. Two Sisters Delmeta Harris and Dekendra Grooms. One brother; Dave Shobe and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.



Public Visitation will be from 10-12 Noon Saturday, May 30, 2020 at her church, 6800 Hurstbourne Lane. Funeral will be private.



Burial will be in Louisville Cemetery and G.C. Williams Funeral Home Inc., has been entrusted with arrangements.









