Dena Ann Smith
Louisville - 82, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020.
She was the former Dena Ann Whiting.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Joel Smith Sr.
She is survived by her children, Robert J. Smith Jr. (Mary), Rebecca Collett Dobson (Kenny), Donna M. Dickerson, Dennis Smith Sr. (Janice) and Kenneth Smith; five grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.
Her funeral service will be held at 11 a. m. Tuesday at Embry-Bosse Funeral Home, 2723 Preston Highway with burial in St. Michael's Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 - 8 p. m. Monday and after 10 a. m. Tuesday.
Memorial gifts may be made to or Mass of the Air.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 4 to Feb. 9, 2020