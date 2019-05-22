Services
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Burnett Ave Baptist Church
6800 S. Hurstbourne Pkwy
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Burnett Ave Baptist Church
6800 S. Hurstbourne Pkwy
Deneene Murrell


Louisville - 54, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Friday, May 17, 2019.

She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many. Deneene was preceded in death by her parents Lamont Clifton Steele and India Delores Steele and her sister Pamela Marie Steele.

She leaves to mourn her husband, Terence Murrell; son, Quincy Murrell; step-daughter, Ann Brown (Ronald); sister, Yolanda Steele Anderson; brothers, Monte Steele and Calvin McWhorter; aunt, Alla M. Hicks; step-grandson, Terence Brown; step-granddaughter, Zoi Brown; a host of cousins and friends.

Visitation: 10am-12pm Friday, May 24, 2019 at Burnett Ave Baptist Church, 6800 S. Hurstbourne Pkwy with funeral service to follow at noon. Burial in Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 22, 2019
