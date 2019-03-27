Services
Stoess Funeral Home
6534 West Highway 22
Crestwood, KY 40014
(502) 241-9421
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stoess Funeral Home
6534 West Highway 22
Crestwood, KY 40014
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Aloysius Catholic Church
212 Mt Mercy Drive
Pewee Valley, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Denis Littrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denis George Littrell Sr.


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Denis George Littrell Sr. Obituary
Denis George Littrell Sr.

Pewee Valley - Denis George Littrell Sr., age 69, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019. A native of Oldham County, he was born on October 5, 1949 in Louisville KY. Denis was a graduate of Trinity High School Class of '67'. He served in the U.S Army in the 100 th Division Reserves, was a respected mechanical engineer, holding several U.S. Patents, and an avid automobile enthusiast. He loved all things mechanical and automotive. He was a member of the British Sports Car Club, Jaguar Club, and a parishioner of St. Aloysius Catholic Church. Denis was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He will be forever remembered by many as "Papa". He was preceded in death by his parents George E. Littrell and Anne Littrell (Worland) and brother, Michael G. Littrell Sr. Survivors include his loving wife of 50 years, Mary Alice Littrell (Rogers); one daughter, Denise M. Pope (Tom); two sons, Denis G. Littrell Jr. (Alix) and Brian G. Littrell; seven grandchildren; Trey (Jessica), Trenton, Chelsea, Parker, Alexis, Paige, Alexander; 1 great-grandchild Sebastian, one brother Patrick G. Littrell (Donna) of Charlotte NC; two brother-in-law's Ray Rogers (Diane) of Florida and Eddie Rogers of Campbellsville, KY and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM, Friday March 29, 2019 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church 212 Mt Mercy Drive, Pewee Valley, KY 40056. Burial will follow at St. Aloysius Cemetery where military rights will be conducted. Visitation is at 3-8 PM Thursday March 28, 2019 at Stoess Funeral Home 6534 West Highway 22 Crestwood, KY 40014
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now