Kraft Funeral Service
2776 Charlestown Rd
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 981-2410
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kraft Funeral Service
2776 Charlestown Rd
New Albany, IN 47150
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Kraft Funeral Service
2776 Charlestown Rd
New Albany, IN 47150
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
2:00 PM
Kraft Funeral Service
2776 Charlestown Rd
New Albany, IN 47150
Denise A. McKinley


1956 - 2020
Denise A. McKinley Obituary
Denise A. McKinley

Louisville - Denise A. McKinley, 63, of Louisville passed away January 7, 2020 at Hosparus Inpatient Care Center. She was born on December 29, 1956 in New Albany, Indiana to the late James and Wanda McKinley. Denise was a member of RLDS and was a retired Licensed Practical Nurse.

She is survived by her sister, Teresa (Lynn) Sullivan; a niece, Lauren (Joe) Dessart; a great-niece, Reese Dessart; and a great-nephew, River Dessart.

Visitation will be from 4-8 pm on Thursday, January 9, 2020 and from 12-2 pm on Friday January 10, 2020 at Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road. Funeral service will be at 2pm on Friday, January 10, 2020 at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy are suggested to the ASPCA.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
