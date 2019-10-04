Services
Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons Funeral Home
951 S. Preston Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 584-3945
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons Funeral Home
951 S. Preston Street
Louisville, KY 40203
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
West End Baptist Church
1400 S. 4th St.
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
West End Baptist Church
1400 S. 4th St.
View Map
Denise C. (Lyons) Guillian Obituary
Denise C. (Lyons) Guillian

70, passed away on October 1, 2019. She is survived by her husband Joseph Guillian, children, Rev. Robert Lyons, Ernest Holbrook, Daimesha Lunsford, Keondre Myles, Decolby Masden, and Nicole Guillian; siblings, Sternestine Goodwin, Carole Mayo, and Bishop Dennis V. Lyons; 15 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons. Funeral service will be Monday, October 7, 2019 with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. and funeral to follow at 1 p.m. at West End Baptist Church, 1400 S. 4th St. Arrangements: Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons, www.ralfunerals.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019
