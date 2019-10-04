|
|
Denise C. (Lyons) Guillian
70, passed away on October 1, 2019. She is survived by her husband Joseph Guillian, children, Rev. Robert Lyons, Ernest Holbrook, Daimesha Lunsford, Keondre Myles, Decolby Masden, and Nicole Guillian; siblings, Sternestine Goodwin, Carole Mayo, and Bishop Dennis V. Lyons; 15 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons. Funeral service will be Monday, October 7, 2019 with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. and funeral to follow at 1 p.m. at West End Baptist Church, 1400 S. 4th St. Arrangements: Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons, www.ralfunerals.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019