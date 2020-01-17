|
|
Denise "Niecey" Lynn Hayes
LaGrange - 54, passed away peacefully at her home with her family on January 16, 2020.
Denise was born on November 1, 1965. She was a homemaker and member of South Oldham Christian Church. She spent her life devoted to her family.
She is survived by her parents, Roy and Brenda Nation. Her loving husband, Kenny Hayes, and children, Aaron Hayes, Tara Durbin (Nick), and Kaylyn Hayes. Grandchildren, Copelin and Kinsley Hayes, Kylie and Connor Durbin. Sisters, Hope Buckler and Nicol Vittitow. Brothers, Ricky Nation(Robin) and Scotty Nation. And many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She will be deeply missed but never forgotten.
A memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral Home, East Louisville Chapel (235 Juneau Drive) from 2:00 to 8:00 pm. A memorial service will be the next day at South Oldham Christian Church (8001 Hwy 329, Crestwood) at 10:00 am.
Memorial Contributions in Denise's memory may be made to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020