Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
South Oldham Christian Church
8001 Hwy 329
Crestwood, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Denise Hayes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denise Lynn "Niecey" Hayes


1965 - 2020
Add a Memory
Denise Lynn "Niecey" Hayes Obituary
Denise "Niecey" Lynn Hayes

LaGrange - 54, passed away peacefully at her home with her family on January 16, 2020.

Denise was born on November 1, 1965. She was a homemaker and member of South Oldham Christian Church. She spent her life devoted to her family.

She is survived by her parents, Roy and Brenda Nation. Her loving husband, Kenny Hayes, and children, Aaron Hayes, Tara Durbin (Nick), and Kaylyn Hayes. Grandchildren, Copelin and Kinsley Hayes, Kylie and Connor Durbin. Sisters, Hope Buckler and Nicol Vittitow. Brothers, Ricky Nation(Robin) and Scotty Nation. And many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She will be deeply missed but never forgotten.

A memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral Home, East Louisville Chapel (235 Juneau Drive) from 2:00 to 8:00 pm. A memorial service will be the next day at South Oldham Christian Church (8001 Hwy 329, Crestwood) at 10:00 am.

Memorial Contributions in Denise's memory may be made to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation.

To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Denise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
Download Now