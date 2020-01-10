|
Denise Lynn Renn
Denise Lynn Renn, 65, passed peacefully surrounded by her family on January 10, 2020. She was employed by Chemco Federal Credit Union. Preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Ann Nix and her granddaughter Addison Lynn Miles. She is survived by her husband, Tommy Renn, daughter Rachel Miles-Merrick (Angie), sisters Regina Cain, Gayle Slayton (Phil) and Stephanie Kuerzi (Ronnie Sr.), grandchildren Abby Miles and Grayson Merrick, and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of Denise's life will be Monday, January 13, 2020 from 2 to 7 PM at 6300 River Pointe Dr. in the River Pointe Clubhouse. In lieu of flowers/gifts the family request donations to Hosparus of Louisville in the memory of Denise.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020