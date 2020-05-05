Denise Marie Dauenhauer Cecil
Denise Marie Dauenhauer Cecil

Sellersburg - Denise Cecil, age 55, transitioned into her heavenly life on Friday, May 1, 2020. She is loved by her family who now grieve not only her loss, but for the loss of her time, which was cut short. She is preceded in death by her grandparents Mary Gertrude Penick Held, Hallie and Joe Dauenhauer, and her brother Douglas Dauenhauer. She is survived by her children Jacob, Jared and Lauren Cecil whom she loved dearly, her parents Pat Dauenhauer Pfeiffer and Larry Dauenhauer, her siblings David Dauenhauer (Stephanie), Donald Dauenhauer (Theresa), and her sister-in-law Mary Bauer-Dauenhauer. Denise grew up attending Deer Park Baptist Church with her family and was baptized there in 1979. She received her BSN degree from Spaulding University in 1996 and worked at Jewish Hospital after graduation as well as various RN positions in clinics and home health agencies in Kentucky and Indiana until 2017. Her family and friends take comfort in knowing she is now at peace. The family will have a private graveside service in Cave Hill Cemetery.






Published in Courier-Journal from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Cave Hill Cemetery
