Dennis A. "Big Guy" Farmer
New Albany - Dennis A. "Big Guy" Farmer, 70, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019. He was born February 1, 1949 in Evansville, Indiana to the late Delmar "Shorty" and Irene McKinley Farmer. Dennis was a U.S. Army veteran and owner of Dalan Medical Group. He was a member of the New Albany Elks Lodge 270, New Albany Jaycees, and served numerous years as a V.P. on The Harvest Homecoming Festival Committee. Dennis and Debbie love sailing their Houseboat on The Ohio. He enjoyed art and making pieces for his extended family. He loved trivia and playing golf. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Noah Virgil "Red" Farmer.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Debbie Goins Farmer; children, Matt Farmer (Tracey), Chandra Farmer-Schanie (Andy), Jennifer Faith, and Michael Goins (Melanie); brother, Larry Farmer (Cindy).
Debbie's siblings considered Dennis their Big Brother and enjoyed spending time with him.
Uncle Big Guy was very close to his nieces and nephews and they had so much fun together. Everyone has a Big Guy Story and our favorite is "Better Call Big Guy".
Visitation will be 2 ~ 8 pm Monday and after 10 am Tuesday at Kraft Funeral Service, 708 E. Spring Street, New Albany. His Funeral Service will be 11 am Tuesday in the Kraft Spring Street Chapel with cremation to follow.
Contributions in his memory may be made to the Dennis & Debbie Farmer Downtown Beautification Fund c/o Develop New Albany, 222 Pearl Street, New Albany IN 47150 or Shepherds Kitchen at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 1015 E. Main Street, New Albany IN.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 31, 2019