Dennis Alan Shaw
Punta Gorda, FL - Dennis Alan Shaw, 72, of Punta Gorda, Florida, passed away on April 22, 2019.
Dennis was born to Carl and Lucille Shaw on December 24, 1946 in Hodgenville, KY. He married Angie Head in 1978, and they lived together in Louisville until they moved to Florida in 1998. He leaves as his legacy 2 daughters, Ali (Wes) Hawthorne and Kelly (Scott) Guelcher, and a stepson Joe Hagan. He was lovingly known as "Pops" to his 5 granddaughters. He is also survived by his wife Angie and his brother Jim (Carroll) Shaw. Dennis wished to be cremated and no formal services will be held. He was passionate about serving others, and his family requests that donations be made in his honor to St. John's Center for Homeless Men or to WaterStep.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 27, 2019