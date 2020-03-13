|
Dennis Barber
Louisville - Dennis Ray Barber, 68, of Louisville passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020.He was a member of the National Guard in his younger years. He loved to hunt and fish. He was a retiree from Henderson Electric Local 369.He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Margaret Barber; daughter, Stephanie Barber; sisters, Mary Stout and Linda Diane Cornwell. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 42 years, Pamela Barber; children, Melissa Barber and Corey Barber; grandchild, Kelsie Bowling; brothers, Ronnie (Martha), Ricky (Brenda), Jimmy (Debbie) and Kevin; and many other loving family members. The Service will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 12:00pm in the Evergreen Dignity Chapel. The visitation will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 11:00am-6:00pm at Evergreen Funeral Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020