Services
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
(502) 366-1481
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
Service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
12:00 PM
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
Louisville - Dennis Ray Barber, 68, of Louisville passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020.He was a member of the National Guard in his younger years. He loved to hunt and fish. He was a retiree from Henderson Electric Local 369.He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Margaret Barber; daughter, Stephanie Barber; sisters, Mary Stout and Linda Diane Cornwell. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 42 years, Pamela Barber; children, Melissa Barber and Corey Barber; grandchild, Kelsie Bowling; brothers, Ronnie (Martha), Ricky (Brenda), Jimmy (Debbie) and Kevin; and many other loving family members. The Service will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 12:00pm in the Evergreen Dignity Chapel. The visitation will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 11:00am-6:00pm at Evergreen Funeral Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020
