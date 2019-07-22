|
|
Dennis E. Yeary
New Castle - passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019. He was a lineman with Bellsouth for 30+ years and a Vietnam Army Veteran. He was a member of the New Castle United Methodist Church and was very active with his local chamber, community and church.
He is survived by his wife, Vicki (Raymer) Yeary; three adopted children, Allen, Jeffrey & Phyllis Yeary; two adopted grandchildren and several nieces and newphews.
Funeral services will be 11 AM Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home with visitation from 5 to 8 PM on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the funeral home. The interment will be in New Castle Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the New Castle United Methodist Church, PO Box 194, New Castle, KY 40050.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 22, 2019