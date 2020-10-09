Or Copy this URL to Share

Dennis E. Zuber



Louisville - 37, passed away October 3, 2020.



He is survived by his loving mother and stepfather; Effie M. Zuber (Don Withers); 2 Sons; Edward Miguel Rios, and Marshawn Dillon; 2 Daughters; Heaven and Nevaeh Zuber. 2 Sisters; Kim and Kweli Cheeks, 2 brothers; Rodney and Raymond Morris; a companion, Crystal Dillon and a host of other family and friends.



Visitation: 12-2 p.m. with funeral to follow at 2 p.m. Monday at G.C. Williams Funeral Home.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store