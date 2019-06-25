|
|
Dennis Geary
Elizabeth - Dennis B. Geary, 73, beloved husband, father, and grandfather went peacefully with the Lord on Sunday, June 23, 2019. Dennis was an avid gardener, fisherman, hunter and card player who could build anything his mind could envision. His true passion was family and he loved nothing more than spending time with those he loved. He was a proud member of the Main Street UMC and the Masonic Lodge.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years Joyce (Poole) Geary; his sons, Steven (wife Anne) and Brian Geary (husband J.R. Ramirez); brothers Lawrence and Jerry Geary; sisters Shirley Glaze and Donna Nalley; his granddaughters Emily and Lauren.
Visitation will be from 1-8 PM Thursday and after 9 am Friday at the Market Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes in New Albany, Indiana.
His funeral service will be held at 10 AM Friday in the Market Street Chapel.
Burial will be in Louisville Memorial Gardens West.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to: The American Heart or .
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 25, 2019