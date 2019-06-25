Services
Seabrook Dieckmann & Naville - New Albany
1119 East Market Street
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 944-6455
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Seabrook Dieckmann & Naville - New Albany
1119 East Market Street
New Albany, IN 47150
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Seabrook Dieckmann & Naville - New Albany
1119 East Market Street
New Albany, IN 47150
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Seabrook Dieckmann & Naville - New Albany
1119 East Market Street
New Albany, IN 47150
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Geary
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Geary

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dennis Geary Obituary
Dennis Geary

Elizabeth - Dennis B. Geary, 73, beloved husband, father, and grandfather went peacefully with the Lord on Sunday, June 23, 2019. Dennis was an avid gardener, fisherman, hunter and card player who could build anything his mind could envision. His true passion was family and he loved nothing more than spending time with those he loved. He was a proud member of the Main Street UMC and the Masonic Lodge.

Survivors include his wife of 50 years Joyce (Poole) Geary; his sons, Steven (wife Anne) and Brian Geary (husband J.R. Ramirez); brothers Lawrence and Jerry Geary; sisters Shirley Glaze and Donna Nalley; his granddaughters Emily and Lauren.

Visitation will be from 1-8 PM Thursday and after 9 am Friday at the Market Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes in New Albany, Indiana.

His funeral service will be held at 10 AM Friday in the Market Street Chapel.

Burial will be in Louisville Memorial Gardens West.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to: The American Heart or .
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now