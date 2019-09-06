|
|
Dennis Mearl Upton
Louisville - Dennis Mearl Upton, 60, of Louisville, Kentucky left our world on September 5, 2019 due to complications from a stroke.
He was commonly know as "Big D" and "Big Daddy" to all that knew and loved him.
Dennis was born on August 8, 1959 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Albert and Betsy Upton. He was also preceded in death by his sister Angela M. Tungett, and his son Matthew Lee Upton.
He grew up in Louisville where he played football and graduated from Southern High School. Dennis attended Morehead State University on a football scholarship for one year. He was honorably discharged from the Marine Corps before having the privilege to serve our country.
Upon returning home he found his calling as a sales person at Bill Collins Ford, later becoming General Sales Manager where he remained a proud and loyal employee for 40 years. He was always so grateful for the Collins family for welcoming him as their own.
Dennis found his lucky charm Trenia and married her on September 23, 1995, together they built a beautiful life together for almost 24 years. It is well known that Dennis was a compassionate, giving and loving soul. There was never a time when he would turn away someone in need. He was a lover of a good cigar, porch sitting days, Sunday drives, and four-legged friends. He was also a player of blackjack, poker, and enjoyed betting on the ponys. One of his greatest pleasures were playing Santa Claus for children over the years.
Dennis leaves behind his devoted and adoring wife Trenia (Spencer) Upton, his beautiful, compassionate daughter Shelby Ann Upton, and his radiant granddaughter Hannah Danielle Upton. He was honored to play the role of Poppy to Alex and Alyssa Thorpe, and Laela Newton. His loving brother Ricky (Melissa) Upton and a host of nieces and nephews, each special in their own way. Dennis' family went far beyond blood and friends beyond measure.
Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (235 Juneau Drive Louisville, KY 40243).
His funeral service will be at 11:00 am on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the funeral home with burial to follow at Brookland Cemetery in Shepherdsville, Kentucky.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions in Dennis's memory be made to Hannah's Future at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019