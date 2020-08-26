Dennis Michael BashamLouisville - 69, entered into rest on August 25th.He retired as an accountant with Louisville Metro Housing Authority and participated with the Clarksville Little Theatre as actor, set design and board member.Mr. Basham was preceded in rest by his parents, James and Billie Basham, and a sister, Sheryl McCubbins.He is survived by his sister, Susan Delaney (David); his brother, James Basham, Jr.; and an abundance of nieces and nephews.Visitation will be on Saturday from 9:30 until 11:30 prior to a private burial.Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Clarksville Little Theatre, 301 Montgomery Ave., Clarksville, IN, 47129.