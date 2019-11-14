|
Dennis O. Frederick
Louisville - 72, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.
Dennis was born on April 12, 1947 in Louisville, to the late Gilbert and Veronica Frederick. He served our country in the U.S. Army, graduated from Southern High School and then went to attend Western University. Dennis was also the Owner / Operator of Fredericks Bowling Centers for the last 45 years.
Along with his parents; he is preceded in death by his brother in-law, Ron Moore. Here to carry on his memory are his lifetime partner, Kay Frederick; daughters, Jessica Frederick-Frey (Kelsey), Rhonda Frederick and Beth Rountree; grandchildren, Bentley, Kyzer, Adaline, Austin and Shelby; sister, Diane Moore and his niece and nephew.
A memorial gathering will take place from 2-3:30pm on Saturday, November 16th at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road. A service celebrating Dennis's life will begin at 3:30 on Saturday. He will be laid to rest privately in Cave Hill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Humane Society.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019