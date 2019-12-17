|
Dennis Pearcy
Okolona - Mr. Dennis Michael Pearcy, age 55, of Okolona returned to his Heavenly Father on December 17, 2019. Mr. Pearcy was born on April 2, 1964 in Louisville, KY to William Gerald and Vivian Sue (Hannah) Pearcy. Mr. Pearcy was a graduate of U of L. He was a senior buyer with Stanley Black & Decker and a member of Eastside Christian Church.
He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 31 years, Deanna (Pollard) Pearcy; sons, Craig (Ali) and Aaron Pearcy; parents; brother, Keith Pearcy (Sherry); nephews, Justin and Daniel Pearcy; and nieces, Anna Pearcy and Heather Lilly.
Funeral service will be conducted at 10 am on Friday, December 20, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Highway at Brooks Road) with interment in Pennsylvania Run Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Thursday from 2-8 pm and Friday from 9 am until time of service at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Gilda's Club Kentuckiana and/or Hosparus. Family video on www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019