Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
Dennis Pearcy


1964 - 2019
Dennis Pearcy Obituary
Dennis Pearcy

Okolona - Mr. Dennis Michael Pearcy, age 55, of Okolona returned to his Heavenly Father on December 17, 2019. Mr. Pearcy was born on April 2, 1964 in Louisville, KY to William Gerald and Vivian Sue (Hannah) Pearcy. Mr. Pearcy was a graduate of U of L. He was a senior buyer with Stanley Black & Decker and a member of Eastside Christian Church.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 31 years, Deanna (Pollard) Pearcy; sons, Craig (Ali) and Aaron Pearcy; parents; brother, Keith Pearcy (Sherry); nephews, Justin and Daniel Pearcy; and nieces, Anna Pearcy and Heather Lilly.

Funeral service will be conducted at 10 am on Friday, December 20, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Highway at Brooks Road) with interment in Pennsylvania Run Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Thursday from 2-8 pm and Friday from 9 am until time of service at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Gilda's Club Kentuckiana and/or Hosparus. Family video on www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
