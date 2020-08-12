Dennis R. SmithLouisville - Dennis Smith, 78, passed away on August 12, 2020. He was born to the late Helen and George Smith.Also preceding Dennis in passing is his siblings, Jeanne Glessner, Jack Smith, Frank Smith, and Bob Smith.Left to carry on his memory is his wife of 56 years, Phyllis Smith, their children; Gary Smith (Sarah) and Melissa Dorris (Dan), grandchildren; Tyler and Amanda Dorris.Dennis was an army veteran who worked as a plumber for many years, some of that time was for Church Hill Downs. He enjoyed spending anytime he could with his family.Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 2-6pm, at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home.Funeral service will be Monday, August 17, 2020 at 10am at the funeral home, with the burial to follow in Resthaven memorial Park, 4400 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY 40218