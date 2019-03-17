Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Greenwood United Baptist Church
8906 Thompson Lane
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Greenwood United Baptist Church
8906 Thompson Lane
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis South
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis South

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dennis South Obituary
Dennis South

Louisville - Dennis South, 88, of Louisville passed away Friday, March 15, 2019.

Dennis was a native of Grayson County KY, a U. S. Army veteran of Korea and had retired from Algood Food Company. He was a member of Greenwood United Baptist Church, Masonic Lodge and a Shriner.

Survivors include five children, Stephen South (Marie), Paula Greenwell (John), Canda Conlin (Jim), Allen South and Pamela Boyken (Tom); seven grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 12:00 P.M. Tuesday at Greenwood United Baptist Church 8906 Thompson Lane with burial in South Union General Baptist Cemetery in Grayson County KY. Visitation will be 1:00 - 8:00 P.M. Monday at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy. and after 9:00 A. M. Tuesday at Greenwood United Baptist Church..
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now