|
|
Dennis South
Louisville - Dennis South, 88, of Louisville passed away Friday, March 15, 2019.
Dennis was a native of Grayson County KY, a U. S. Army veteran of Korea and had retired from Algood Food Company. He was a member of Greenwood United Baptist Church, Masonic Lodge and a Shriner.
Survivors include five children, Stephen South (Marie), Paula Greenwell (John), Canda Conlin (Jim), Allen South and Pamela Boyken (Tom); seven grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 12:00 P.M. Tuesday at Greenwood United Baptist Church 8906 Thompson Lane with burial in South Union General Baptist Cemetery in Grayson County KY. Visitation will be 1:00 - 8:00 P.M. Monday at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy. and after 9:00 A. M. Tuesday at Greenwood United Baptist Church..
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 17, 2019