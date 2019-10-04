Services
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 935-0056
Dennis "Stewy" Stewart

Dennis "Stewy" Stewart

Louisville, KY - Dennis "Stewy" Stewart, 71, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Visitation will be from 9:00 am to 11:00 am with a Funeral Service at 11:00 am on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Newcomer, Cremations, Funerals, and Receptions- Southwest Chapel, (10304 Dixie Highway). Burial and Military Honors to follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery (Central). To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019
