Dennis Turner

Dennis TurnerLouisville - Dennis Scott Turner, 68, of Louisville passed away on Thursday, September 24th, 2020 at Jewish Hospital.He was a CPA, a member of the Sons of the American Revolution, and an alumnus of the University of Kentucky School of Business.He was a proud, caring father and grandfather. He was a very generous person who never met a stranger. He was a fun loving guy who always left you with a smile.Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, David and Ouida Turner and his sister Jessica Wood.Dennis is survived by his sister, Gayle Turner Shrewsbury, his daughters, Tabitha Myers (Kody), Tiffany Turner (Brian Lowe) and Erica Mikolaczyk.He was extremely proud of his eight grandchildren: Kristopher, Taylor, Kameron and Kyler Myers; Halo and Gabriel Criss; Alexandria and Amelia Mikolaczyk.Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Stoess Funeral Home Crestwood, KY with burial at Floydsburg Cemetery. Visitation 3-8 m Monday and 10-11 am Tuesday at the funeral home.Memorial contributions to the Livestrong program at the YMCA.