Denny Terry Obituary
Denny Terry

Louisville - Denford "Denny" Terry of Louisville passed away at the age of 87 on Sunday, October 6, 2019. He was born in the Ozarks of Arkansas and as a child his family moved to Indiana where he later met and married his wife, Beverly Rose Satterly.

After serving two years in the army as a radio operator, he continued his life long service to his country as an electronics engineer designing weapons for the U.S. Department of Defense.

Denny was known for his kind and gentle heart, his eagerness to help others, and his sense of humor - he always had a joke to tell and a smile to share. He was very inquisitive and loved to read. He enjoyed traveling and making friends everywhere he went and will be missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his daughter, Karen Nordin (Jerry); grandson, Jason Terry (Pat); sister, Julia Cunningham; a niece; and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly; daughter, Kathy Terry Schafer; and his parents, Myrtle and Jack.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019
