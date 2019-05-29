Services
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St Stephen Church
1018 So. 15th St.
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
12:00 PM
St Stephen Church
1018 So. 15th St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Deontae Yarnell
Deontae Daron Yarnell


Deontae Daron Yarnell


1993 - 2019
Deontae Daron Yarnell Obituary
Deontae Daron Yarnell

Louisville - 25, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019.

Deontae was preceded in death by his brother Ralph Jeffries III.

He is survived by his mother, Stephanie Yarnell; father Cedrick Tyler;

siblings, Lyndia Yarnell, Jamontae Yarnell, Azon Terrell Yarnell, Cedrick Gray, Savon, Tyler and Odessa Sanders; grandmother, Linda Yarnell; longtime girlfriend, Dana Gore, and a host of aunts, uncles, family and friends.

Visitation: 10am-12pm Thursday, May 30, 2019 at St Stephen Church, 1018 So. 15th St., with the funeral service to follow at noon, burial in Green Meadows Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 29, 2019
