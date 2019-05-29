|
|
Deontae Daron Yarnell
Louisville - 25, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
Deontae was preceded in death by his brother Ralph Jeffries III.
He is survived by his mother, Stephanie Yarnell; father Cedrick Tyler;
siblings, Lyndia Yarnell, Jamontae Yarnell, Azon Terrell Yarnell, Cedrick Gray, Savon, Tyler and Odessa Sanders; grandmother, Linda Yarnell; longtime girlfriend, Dana Gore, and a host of aunts, uncles, family and friends.
Visitation: 10am-12pm Thursday, May 30, 2019 at St Stephen Church, 1018 So. 15th St., with the funeral service to follow at noon, burial in Green Meadows Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 29, 2019