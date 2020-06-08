Depp Edward Rasner II
Shepherdsville - 57 passed away suddenly at his home Saturday, June 6, 2020.
Depp was a graduate of Saint Xavier High School class of 1981 and later earning a Bachelor's-Degree from the University of Louisville. Depp was elected Bullitt County PVA in 2018 and was the former owner of Deppster's Photography. Depp was a member of the Family Day Ministries where he was a youth minister and also a member of the Bullitt County GOP. Depp was involved with charitable fundraising for Bike to Beat Cancer, Raise the Rent Organization and The Fight Foundation. Depp was passionate about serving his community and loved the Lord. Depp enjoyed sports, horse racing, vacations, yard work, family and winning souls for the Lord.
Depp was preceded in death by his grandparents Billie Roy Pennington, Basil Depp Edward Rasner and Elizabeth; along with his father in law David Wayne McCue.
Depp is survived by his loving wife Karen Rasner; his daughter Mary Alice Rasner; his parents Sharon Pennington Klosterman (John) of Shepherdsville and Depp "Spike" Edward Rasner (Judith) of Shepherdsville; his siblings David Carlisle Rasner of Shepherdsville, Susan Marie Rasner Strilacci of St. Augustine, FL, John F. Klosterman III of Mobile, AL, Beth Lauriello of Birmingham, AL, Lee Klosterman of Mobile, AL and Eric Ellegood (Becky) of Louisville; his mother in law Edna Joyce McCue; his step children Ashley Troxell Vanmeter, Robert Phillip Troxell and James Dustin Troxell; 9 grandchildren; along with many other family members and friends.
Funeral Service will be at Noon Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Maraman Billings Funeral Home with burial to follow at Hebron Cemetery.
Visitations will be Friday 3-8 p.m. and Saturday 9:00 a.m. until time of service.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made to The Fight Foundation Inc.
Online condolences may be made at maramanbillings.com
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.