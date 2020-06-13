Derek Smith
Derek Smith

Bardstown -

Derek Smith, 44, of Bardstown passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 at his residence after a long battle with Leukemia. He was born on May 4, 1976 in Bardstown. He was a Mason for Masonomics, Inc., owner and operator of Smith's Lawn Service. He was a U of L fan, a green thumb, a master at cooking out, and loved his nieces, nephews, his dogs, fishing and hunting.

He was married to his childhood sweetheart Susan McKay Smith for 14 years.

His funeral service will be held at 5:00 P.M. Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Barlow Funeral Home. Rev. Jason Harris will be officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 2 P.M. till 8 P.M. at Barlow Funeral Home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.




Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Barlow Funeral Home
JUN
16
Funeral service
05:00 PM
Barlow Funeral Home
