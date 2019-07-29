Services
Bosse Funeral Home, Inc. - Louisville
1355 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
502-451-8440
Dermot Collins
Service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bosse Funeral Home, Inc. - Louisville
1355 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
Dr. Dermot J. Collins


1942 - 2019
Dr. Dermot J. Collins
Dr. Dermot J. Collins

Louisville - On Friday July 26th, Dr. Dermot J. Collins, loving husband and father of two children, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones. Dermot was born November 22, 1942 in Corner Brook, Newfoundland, to the late C. A. Collins and Monica Dunne Collins. He was also preceded into death by his wife, Paula Anne Mills Collins, his brother Gerard Collins and sister Mary Collins.

Dermot was a professor of chemical engineering at the University of Louisville for over 35 years.

Dermot is survived by his daughter Nicki (Dany) Boucher, his son Clinton (Courtney), grandchildren Sarah and Zachary Boucher, numerous nieces and nephews, and his faithful dog Sassie.

A service to honor Dermot will be held Thursday, August 1st from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Bosse Funeral home, 1355 Ellison Avenue.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 29, 2019
