Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Derwin's life story with friends and family

Share Derwin's life story with friends and family

Derwin "Nokie" Sowell



Louisville - 61, died at home July 14, 2020.



He spent over 35 yrs innovating, creating, becoming an International Executive Project Manager for Honeywell.



Survivors his son, Derwin, daughters, Kimberly, Nokita, and Jirrodda; siblings, Nadean, Vince, Boris Sowell, 10 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren.



Services are private. W.T. Shumake & Daughters in charge.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store