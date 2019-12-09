|
Desmond Lamont Crenshaw
Louisville - Desmond was born in Louisville, KY on March 20, 1969. He passed away in his sleep on Monday, December 2, 2019 in Louisville, KY at his home of a brain aneurism.
Desmond graduated from Louisville Central High School (1987) and from ITT Technical Institute in Louisville, where he received an associate's degree in electronic engineering technology/IT in 2000. Desmond was a United States Marine Corps Veteran. He served for over six years (1987 - 1993) and fought in Desert Storm. He completed his service at the rank of LCPL.
Desmond mostly worked in the hospitality industry at various hotels and restaurants in several capacities including bar manager and supervisor.
Desmond was a member of St. Andrew United Church of Christ (UCC).
Desmond is survived by his love of almost seven years, Ellen Beckemeyer, Ellen's brother Jim Beckemeyer (Carson), Ellen's father Harlan Beckemeyer, a half sister Bernice Young (John Young), a niece Lujuana Jackson (Jarrod Jackson), a great niece, two great nephews, five great great nephews, five great great nieces, and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother Shirley Wadley Crenshaw, his father Melvin Murphy, cousins Eunice Harris and Bruce Harris, Uncle Arthur Wadley, Uncle Fred and Aunt Minerva Harris and Ellen's mom Ann Beckemeyer.
A celebration of Desmond's life will take place at St. Andrew UCC, 2608 Browns Lane, Louisville, KY 40220 on Friday, December 13, 2019. The family will receive guests at the church from 4 - 5:15 pm. A memorial service will take place at 5:30 pm, with a reception to follow. An additional ceremony celebrating Desmond's life will take place sometime in the spring at KY Veterans Cemetery in Radcliff, KY
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the , the Central High School Alumni Association Scholarship Fund or St. Andrew UCC in Louisville, KY.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019