Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
(502) 366-1481
Devin Eichenberger
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
Devin Ray "Devo" Eichenberger


1998 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Devin Ray "Devo" Eichenberger Obituary
Devin "Devo" Ray Eichenberger

Louisville - Devin "Devo" Ray Eichenberger 20, of Louisville, passed away March 13, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Carolyn Eichenberger; and brother, Justin Eichenberger.

Devo had a beautiful soul and loving spirit that will be greatly missed and always cherished by his family, which includes his parents, Kevin and Tracy Eichenberger; siblings, Brittany Jones (Brad Bickle), Taylor Eichenberger(Jacob Wilkins), Tyler Durston (Kayla Joiner) and Shawn Eichenberger; grandparents, Rick and Sharon Hiser and Stan Eichenberger; aunts and uncles, Chris and Kristen Hiser, Jennifer and Yhantzee Taylor, and Cheryl Eichenberger; nieces, Remi and Chaslynn; nephews, Bronx and Jayce; and cousins, Alexis, Chase, Makiah, Shyloh, Jordan(Taywan), Samantha(Deaven), Dylan, Kayla, Austin, Jrue, Jria, and Ayden.

All are welcome to join Devin's family for a Celebration of Life Service, Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Evergreen Dignity Memorial Chapel at Evergreen Funeral Home. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 12 noon until 8:00 pm and after 12 noon on Tuesday until the time of the service.

Please leave condolences for the family at Evergreen-Louisville.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 17, 2019
