Devin "Devo" Ray Eichenberger
Louisville - Devin "Devo" Ray Eichenberger 20, of Louisville, passed away March 13, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Carolyn Eichenberger; and brother, Justin Eichenberger.
Devo had a beautiful soul and loving spirit that will be greatly missed and always cherished by his family, which includes his parents, Kevin and Tracy Eichenberger; siblings, Brittany Jones (Brad Bickle), Taylor Eichenberger(Jacob Wilkins), Tyler Durston (Kayla Joiner) and Shawn Eichenberger; grandparents, Rick and Sharon Hiser and Stan Eichenberger; aunts and uncles, Chris and Kristen Hiser, Jennifer and Yhantzee Taylor, and Cheryl Eichenberger; nieces, Remi and Chaslynn; nephews, Bronx and Jayce; and cousins, Alexis, Chase, Makiah, Shyloh, Jordan(Taywan), Samantha(Deaven), Dylan, Kayla, Austin, Jrue, Jria, and Ayden.
All are welcome to join Devin's family for a Celebration of Life Service, Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Evergreen Dignity Memorial Chapel at Evergreen Funeral Home. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 12 noon until 8:00 pm and after 12 noon on Tuesday until the time of the service.
Please leave condolences for the family at Evergreen-Louisville.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 17, 2019