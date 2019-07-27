Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
Deward Hutcherson


1926 - 2019
Deward Hutcherson Obituary
Deward Hutcherson

Louisville - Deward M. Hutcherson, 93, passed away July 23, 2019.

He retired from General Electric, was an Army veteran and a member of Beechland Baptist Church.

Deward was preceded in death by his wife Jean (Atherton) Hutcherson, grandson Brian Hutcherson and brother Leon Hutcherson.

Survivors include son Gary M. Hutcherson (Janita), two grandsons Jeremy Hutcherson (Cori) and Derek Hutcherson, three great grandchildren Riley, Porter and Olivia.

Funeral service will be Monday at 11 A.M. at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Highway with burial in Louisville Memorial Gardens (West).

Visitation will Sunday 4 P.M. until 8 P.M.

Donation to .
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 27, 2019
