Dewayne "Wayne" Bissell
Dewayne "Wayne" Bissell, 60 years, passed away on Friday, April 24th. He was born September 10, 1959 in Paducah, KY. Wayne was a 30-year employee with Vermont Liquors. He was preceded in death by his mother, Martha "Peggy" Bissell; sisters: Patrice Horton and Andrea Bissell and brother Zachary Bissell.
He is survived by his children: Eva Snadon (Barry), Ava Bartlett (Jerry), Evonne Barlow, Shannel Rauen, Dewayne Alexander (Quisha); & DeQuan Wright; His siblings: Marguarite Gaither (Ray), Lena Harville (Terry), Angela Pinkney (Dewayne), Lee Lynwood (Eric), Gregory Bissell, Muriel "Lynn" Cole and Neil Bissell; 13 grandchildren: and a host of nieces and nephews. And a special friend Yolanda Alexander.
Due to COVID-19 mandates, his services are private. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020