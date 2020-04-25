Resources
More Obituaries for Dewayne Bissell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dewayne "Wayne" Bissell


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dewayne "Wayne" Bissell Obituary
Dewayne "Wayne" Bissell

Dewayne "Wayne" Bissell, 60 years, passed away on Friday, April 24th. He was born September 10, 1959 in Paducah, KY. Wayne was a 30-year employee with Vermont Liquors. He was preceded in death by his mother, Martha "Peggy" Bissell; sisters: Patrice Horton and Andrea Bissell and brother Zachary Bissell.

He is survived by his children: Eva Snadon (Barry), Ava Bartlett (Jerry), Evonne Barlow, Shannel Rauen, Dewayne Alexander (Quisha); & DeQuan Wright; His siblings: Marguarite Gaither (Ray), Lena Harville (Terry), Angela Pinkney (Dewayne), Lee Lynwood (Eric), Gregory Bissell, Muriel "Lynn" Cole and Neil Bissell; 13 grandchildren: and a host of nieces and nephews. And a special friend Yolanda Alexander.

Due to COVID-19 mandates, his services are private. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dewayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -