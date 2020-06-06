Dewey Cornell Jr.
1933 - 2020
Dewey Cornell, Jr.

Louisville - Dewey Cornell, Jr., 86, passed away Saturday morning, June 6, 2020.

Born in Louisville on August 30, 1933, Dewey was a son of the late Dewey, Sr. and Addie Nelson Cornell. He was a self-employed Special Bailiff serving Louisville and Jefferson County for over 50 years.

Known for his endless supply of jokes, Dewey always left people in good spirits and even though his death resulted from complications by taking a fall, he was still brightening up spirits until the very end.

Dewey attended Male High School, was a former mayor of the City of Strathmoor Village, member of Shively-Lewis-Parkland Masonic Lodge #951, F & AM and had served as past Master of Lewis Masonic Lodge #191, F & AM. He had been a Mason for over 50 years. Dewey was a member of the Scottish Rite Valley of Louisville and Immanuel United Church of Christ. Dewey enjoyed playing the drums in several pipe and drum bands. He was very proud of his service as a Marine.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Vicki Cornell; sister Barbara Nelson and step-son, John Knowles.

Dewey will always be dearly loved by his entire family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Carol Knowles Cornell; two sons, Dewey G. Cornell (Nancy) and David P. Cornell (Cindy); three granddaughters, Cristina Sindhu (Saugat), Allison Cornell (Nathan Derstine) and Erin Griffin (William); four step-daughters, Karen Knowles, Melanie Wyatt (Kevin), Laura Knowles and Linda Starck (Chris); 4 step-grandchildren, Emerson Wyatt, Ian Towles, Wyatt and Quinn Starck.

A funeral service will be held in the chapel of Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road, Tuesday, June 9th at 3 p.m. Visitation will precede the service at 1 p.m. The family has asked that everyone please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
JUN
9
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
