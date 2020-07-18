Dewey W. Smith, Jr.



Jeffersonville, Indiana - Dewey W. Smith, Jr., 73, was called home on Friday, July 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dewey and Frances Smith, Sr., by his father-in-law Garland Wentworth, his niece, Amy Clay, his nephew, Paul Crump and many aunts and uncles. Dewey worked for Ashland Chemicals for 20 years prior to his retirement. He gratefully served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was a proud member of the American Legion Post 234 located in Scottsburg, Indiana. Dewey was one of the original members of the Boars Nest with Mike Fitzgerald, Tom McCandless and Pete Barns. He was a lifetime member of the Howard County Vietnam Veterans Organization. Dewey was a member of the First Baptist Church of Sellersburg. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Cassandra Smith of Jeffersonville, his son, Andrew Smith (Courtney) of Salem, Indiana and daughter Sandy Miller (Robert) of Nabb, Indiana. He leaves behind his grandchildren, Ava, Walon, Faith Miller, Riley Wyatt, Westley Smith and his honoree granddaughter, Aaliyah Conner. Dewey is also survived by his aunt Irma Meffert and many cousins who he grew up with and loved dearly. He leaves behind his much loved German Shepherd, Buck. Per his wishes, Dewey was an organ doner.



Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Sellersburg (7912 Highway 311, Sellersburg, IN 47172) with Pastor Steve Davidson officiating. A military graveside service will be held at the Indiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery (1415 MSH N Ln, Madison, IN 47250) at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M at the Garr Funeral Home in Sellersburg and on Wednesday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service at the Church. In lieu of flowers you may donate to his church or Howard Country Vietnam Organization (8313 County Rd E 400 S, Greentown, IN 46936) Dewey will be missed by many.









