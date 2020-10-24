Diana Carthen-Cammue



Louisville - 43 was born on September 28, 1977 in Louisville, KY. She peacefully passed away on October 18, 2020 at Norton's Women and Children. She worked at Norton's Financial Services as a Billing Specialist for several years.



Diana was a person who enjoyed life and had a way of connecting people with her amazing food. Do not mourn her passing but celebrate her life.



She was preceded in death by Her Father George T. McDaniel Jr.,, Grandparents Lila Mae Parker-Carthen and George and Rosie McDaniel. Her sister Shana La Rose Carthen and Her Uncle Carnell Parker Sr.



Those left to cherish her memories are her Devoted Husband; Joseph Cammue, Loving Mother; Joann Harper (Earl Taylor)



Her children; Cedric Shondale Bridges, Ayana Mahogany Ferguson and Ashanti Lashay Dillard. Her Siblings; Anthony Northington (Latrease), Earl Carthen (Kendra), Kenneth Northington, George Northington, Sheila Ruffin (Leonard), Chaka Monet Carthen, Regina Northington (Brian) and Amanda Northington; and a host of aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and cousins.



Funeral Services will be 11 AM Monday, October 26, 2020 at Lynn Creek Primitive Baptist Church, 2117 Maple Street. Visitation will be from 12-3 PM Sunday, October 25, 2020 at G.C. Williams Funeral Home Inc., 1935 W. Broadway. Entombment will be in Louisville Memorial Gardens West.









