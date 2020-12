Or Copy this URL to Share

Diana L. Berry



Born July 7, 1968 called home November 21, 2020. She will be missed by her two children Latrice Elzy and Raymond Taylor Jr. Four grandchildren Delvon, Tre, Dania, and Christal, long time companion Raymond Taylor Sr. Seven sisters two brothers and a host of nieces, nephews family and friends. Her family has trusted her service with A.D Porter and Sons funeral home.









