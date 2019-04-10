|
|
Diana Louise Raisor
Louisville - Diana Louise Raisor, 58, of Louisville passed away April 7, 2019 at her home. She was born on October 22, 1960 in LaGrange to the late Marion and Loretta Barnett. She was a member of Portland Church of Christ. She enjoyed art, making crafts and interior decorating.
In addition to per parents she was preceded in death by a daughter, Alishia Michelle Raisor; two sisters, Janet Hall and Cindy Jones; a nephew, Corey; and a niece, Gabby.
She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Chester Raisor; children, Brian Scott Smith and Jennifer Nicole Raisor; sisters, Debbie Johnson and Laura (Mike) Hall; 16 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
A service to celebrate her life will be conducted Thursday, April 11 2019 at 6:00 P.M. at Neurath & Shoppenhorst Funeral Home 1832 West Market Street. Visitation will be from 11-6 on Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 10, 2019