Diana Ruth Russell
Louisville - 85, passed away on May 20, 2019 where she was reunited with her parents, John and Roberta Bryant and her sister Pamela Fortner. She loved animals, gardening, cooking, and going to the symphony. She shared these memories with her children James Nathan Russell (Phyllis Gail) and Cassandra Dossett (Michael), two nieces Serena Fortner Wenge and Marisha Fortner Schmenke.
Services will be at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home, 4400 Bardstown Rd. Louisville, KY 40218.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 22, 2019